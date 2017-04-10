Bill To Arm Judicial Marshals Watered...

Bill To Arm Judicial Marshals Watered Down To A Study

19 hrs ago Read more: Ctnewsjunkie.com

The Judiciary Committee watered down legislation Friday that would have allowed judicial marshals to carry firearms in courthouses and turned it into a study. The new language asks the Chief Court Administrator, who opposed arming judicial marshals, to study security procedures employed at courthouses and report back to the committee no later than January 1, 2018.

Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.

