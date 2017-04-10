Bill To Arm Judicial Marshals Watered Down To A Study
The Judiciary Committee watered down legislation Friday that would have allowed judicial marshals to carry firearms in courthouses and turned it into a study. The new language asks the Chief Court Administrator, who opposed arming judicial marshals, to study security procedures employed at courthouses and report back to the committee no later than January 1, 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC