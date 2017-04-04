Bill Requiring Gun Owners To Show Law Enforcement Their Permit Dies in Committee
Proponents conceded defeat Thursday on a bill that would have given law enforcement permission to ask a person to see their gun permit. Before the Judiciary Committee had even posted its final agenda for Friday's meeting, Connecticut Against Gun Violence let its supporters know in an email that the bill would not be raised for debate.
