Bill Codifying Solitary Confinement Practices Advances
Sen. Paul Doyle, D-Wethersfield, who co-chairs the Judiciary Committee, has said at the start of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration there were over 200 people in solitary confinement, now they're down to 35. The bill has been championed by Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, who in March spent two hours in a replica-like solitary cell to experience the feeling of isolated confinement. "We are concerned about the effects of isolated confinement on the individuals we place in isolated confinement," Winfield said.
