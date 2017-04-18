Audit: Police underreporting required...

Audit: Police underreporting required racial profiling data

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Police in Connecticut's capital city have failed to report thousands of traffic stops as required by a state law aimed to prevent racial profiling, data analysts said Friday. Hartford police submitted records for about 2,000 traffic stops between Oct. 1, 2015, and Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Apr 19 Bill OReilly 4
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr 6 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar '17 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar '17 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 4
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,483 • Total comments across all topics: 280,493,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC