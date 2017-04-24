Ad Tax Proposal in Connecticut Would Hurt Business
The Association of National Advertisers yesterday strongly urged the members of the Connecticut General Assembly to oppose a proposal to extend the state sales tax to cover advertising. The state government is facing budget pressures for the current fiscal year and the new year which begins on July 1st.
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 26
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
