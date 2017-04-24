Ad Tax Proposal in Connecticut Would ...

Ad Tax Proposal in Connecticut Would Hurt Business

The Association of National Advertisers yesterday strongly urged the members of the Connecticut General Assembly to oppose a proposal to extend the state sales tax to cover advertising. The state government is facing budget pressures for the current fiscal year and the new year which begins on July 1st.

