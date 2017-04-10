A Tale of Four Broken Connecticut Cities
Stephen D. Eide, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, told the Westport Rotary Club today of the downward spiraling economies of four Connecticut cities in his message, "Connecticut's Broken Cities." Eide, a Ridgefield resident who writes on public administration, public finance, political theory and urban policy, said that Waterbury, Bridgeport, New Haven and Hartford are in desperate economic circumstances.
