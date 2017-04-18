A crowded primary awaits both parties...

A crowded primary awaits both parties to succeed Connecticut Democratic Gov. Dan Malloy

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Last week, Connecticut Democratic Gov. Dan Malloy announced that he would not seek a third term next year . Malloy's decision wasn't a massive surprise, especially since the incumbent has posted poor approval ratings for years as he's struggled with the perception that the state has not recovered well from the Great Recession.

