A crowded primary awaits both parties to succeed Connecticut Democratic Gov. Dan Malloy
Last week, Connecticut Democratic Gov. Dan Malloy announced that he would not seek a third term next year . Malloy's decision wasn't a massive surprise, especially since the incumbent has posted poor approval ratings for years as he's struggled with the perception that the state has not recovered well from the Great Recession.
