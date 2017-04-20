200 turn out for 30th anniversary of ...

200 turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Ambiance tragedy

Read more: New Canaan News-Review

It's probably safe to say that if you were in or around Bridgeport on Thursday, April 23, 1987, at 1:36 p.m., you remember where and when you were when you first heard of the L'Ambiance Plaza collapse, the worst construction accident in Connecticut's history, instantly claiming the lives of 28 workers. For thousands living, working and going to school within a half-mile radius of the lift-slab collapse, the news was announced by the shaking of ground followed by the rumble of huge prestressed concrete slabs pancaking on top of one another.

