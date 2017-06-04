04/06/2017 Opening Day for Trout Fishing Season is April 8 in Connecticut; 306,000 Trout Stocked
Opening Day of the trout fishing season is this Saturday -- April 8th -- and Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has the state's rivers, streams, lakes and ponds stocked and ready. Over 306,000 trout have already been released this spring into nearly 100 lakes and ponds and more than 120 rivers and streams located throughout Connecticut and are awaiting Opening Day anglers.
