04/03/2017 Gov. Malloy Reminds Connec...

04/03/2017 Gov. Malloy Reminds Connecticut Residents the Deadline to...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: State of Connecticut

Governor Dannel P. Malloy today is reminding Connecticut residents who need help paying their home heating bills for the 2016-2017 winter season that there is still time to apply for assistance under the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. The general deadline for applications is May 1, 2017, however eligible households that are subject to a shut-off notice by a utility for heating bills have an extended deadline of May 15. "Spring may be here, but applications for home heating assistance are still available through May 1 at more than 170 sites throughout the state," Governor Malloy said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar 18 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 16 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb '17 spud 5
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC