04/03/2017 Gov. Malloy Reminds Connecticut Residents the Deadline to...

Governor Dannel P. Malloy today is reminding Connecticut residents who need help paying their home heating bills for the 2016-2017 winter season that there is still time to apply for assistance under the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. The general deadline for applications is May 1, 2017, however eligible households that are subject to a shut-off notice by a utility for heating bills have an extended deadline of May 15. "Spring may be here, but applications for home heating assistance are still available through May 1 at more than 170 sites throughout the state," Governor Malloy said.

