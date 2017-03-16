Yale study: High students, low grades

Yale study: High students, low grades

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

A new study out of Yale University and Hartford's Institute for Living shows that college students who spend a lot of time drinking and smoking marijuana have lower grades than students who use less of those substances. less A new study out of Yale University and Hartford's Institute for Living shows that college students who spend a lot of time drinking and smoking marijuana have lower grades than students who use less of those ... more A new study out of Yale University and Hartford's Institute for Living shows that college students who spend a lot of time drinking and smoking marijuana have lower grades than students who use less of those substances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 5
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb 26 spud 5
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,416,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC