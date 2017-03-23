WWI artifacts scanned for posterity

Fairfield resident Sandra Altieri holds a photo of her grandmother Florence Jennings Burr who served in Europe with the YMCA Canteen Unit during the Connecticut State LibraryA's Remembering World War One project Digitization Day Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Pequot Library in Fairfield, Conn. This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the United StateA's entry into World War One.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.