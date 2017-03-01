Who needs tribal casino money anymore?

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Casino gambling could make an argument in Connecticut a few decades ago when it could prey on more people from out of state than on the state's own residents. That is no longer the case, with casinos opening in neighboring states and throughout the Northeast and with one soon to open in Massachusetts just over the border in Springfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.