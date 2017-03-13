Where to get updates on storm closings, delays
Make sure you gather the appropriate supplies in case you lose power and water for several days and are unable to leave. Include a warm coat, hat, mittens or gloves, and waterproof boots, along with extra blankets and warm clothing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC