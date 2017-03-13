US toddler lived alone with dead mum ...

US toddler lived alone with dead mum for days

Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A social worker went to check on the girl because she hadn't been in day care for several days. A 3-year-old US girl lived alone with her dead mother for several days in their apartment with nothing to eat but cereal that had spilled on a floor, police officials said.

