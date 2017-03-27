UConn student body president brokers ...

UConn student body president brokers a deal: Committees, not trustees

Senior political science major Adam Kuegler, who is an undergraduate student representative on the Board of Trustees, met today with other UConn students from the regional campuses. The University of Connecticut's Undergraduate Student Government agreed not to campaign actively for more student trustees on the university's board in exchange for three more undergraduate voting members on the Financial Affairs and Student Life board committees.

