There are 2 comments on the Greenwich Citizen story from Friday, titled UConn arrives in Bridgeport. In it, Greenwich Citizen reports that:

Geno Auriemma, Head Coach of the Uconn Huskies, addresses the media during a press conference at Webster Bank Arena on March 24, 2017 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Geno Auriemma, Head Coach of the Uconn Huskies, addresses the media during a press conference at Webster Bank Arena on March 24, 2017 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 13 hrs ago
Great series about them on HBO. .....great kids

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

501

Stamford, CT

#2 5 hrs ago
The Ladies won today, next game, Monday night, 7:00 PM.
Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar 18 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 16 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb 26 spud 5
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
