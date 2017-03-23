UConn arrives in Bridgeport
There are 2 comments on the Greenwich Citizen story from Friday, titled UConn arrives in Bridgeport. In it, Greenwich Citizen reports that:
Geno Auriemma, Head Coach of the Uconn Huskies, addresses the media during a press conference at Webster Bank Arena on March 24, 2017 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Geno Auriemma, Head Coach of the Uconn Huskies, addresses the media during a press conference at Webster Bank Arena on March 24, 2017 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Great series about them on HBO. .....great kids
|
Since: Dec 15
501
|
#2 5 hrs ago
The Ladies won today, next game, Monday night, 7:00 PM.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC