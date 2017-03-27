Two men arrested in connection with Connecticut human trafficking ring
Police believe the ring, which operated in Danbury but reached other cities, targeted young males with mental health issues, gave them to wealthy "clients" throughout the state and forced the men to have sex for money. The investigation began in January of 2016, but police believe the operation may have been going on for decades.
