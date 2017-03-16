Trump's Budget Cuts Worry State's Arts And Cultural Leaders
Connecticut cultural leaders reacted with dismay on Thursday to the proposed elimination of federal arts funding to thousands of arts and humanities projects nationwide each year, both small community organizations and major museums and performing-arts entities. Advocates say while the money isn't substantial - and opposition in Congress is substantial - the impact would be felt from Hartford to New London to Greenwich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC