Top City Lawyer To Oversee New Department, Old Drama

A hearing about the city's top lawyer's budget turned into an examination of why his office is taking over the labor relations department, when he plans to fill a top vacancy there, and whether he's assuring that city officials are up to date on how to properly handle and dispose of official public records in the wake of a still ongoing controversy over a high-profile firing. Corporation Counsel John Rose Jr. fielded those questions when he presented his proposed new budget at a three-hour-plus budget hearing held at City Hall Thursday night by by the Board of Alders Finance Committee.

