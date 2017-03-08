Tick testing available at Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory
Dr. Sandra Bushmich, section head for Diagnostic Testing Services at the CVMDL, is identifying several tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and others that can cause illness. With warmer weather on the rise, tick testing is available through the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Connecticut, according to a recent email sent out by UConn Extension.
