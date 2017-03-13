The Latest: Some flights expected at Bradley Tuesday night
While all departures from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks have been canceled, several airlines are planning on landing planes as the winter storm winds down. Alisa Sisic, public information officer for the Connecticut Airport Authority, said passengers on flights scheduled to fly into Bradley on Tuesday evening after 8 p.m. and those planning to meet passengers on those flights are advised to contact their airline for information about the flight itinerary.
