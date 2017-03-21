The Latest: Gorsuch says Trump disappointed he lost Colorado
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says President Donald Trump told him he was disappointed he lost Colorado and believed that with more time he might have won. He says Trump brought up the issue when the two of them had their private interview prior to Trump nominating him to the high court.
