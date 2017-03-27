The Connecticut premiere of "Chapatti" will feature Lucy Babbitt, of...
The Connecticut premiere of "Chapatti" will feature Lucy Babbitt, of Stratford, right, and Al Kulcsar, of Fairfield. It will run March 2 through March 19 at Square One in Stratford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC