Supreme Court rejects appeal of former Connecticut governor
" The Supreme Court has declined to disturb the conviction of former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland on public corruption charges. The justices on Monday rejected Rowland's appeal of his 2014 conviction for conspiring to hide his work on political campaigns for two Republican congressional candidates.
