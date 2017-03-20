Supreme Court rejects appeal of former Conn. governor
Former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland leaves federal court in New Haven, Wednesday, March 18, 2015. Rowland was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a political consulting scheme on Wednesday, exactly one decade after he was ordered behind bars in an earlier scandal that forced him from office.
