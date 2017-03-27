Suicide suspected in Connecticut plane crash last year
A Jordanian student piloting a small plane that crashed in Connecticut last fall fought his instructor and probably crashed deliberately, according to newly obtained police reports. Trainee pilot Feras M. Freitekh died and his instructor Arian Prevalla and two others were injured in the October 11 crash.
