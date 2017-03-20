Study shows economic vitality of multi-use trails
Mark Nielson, Assistant Director of Naugatuck Valley Council of Government, speaks during a discussion that was held at the New Milford Town Hall on Monday, March 20, 2017 about future trail growth in Western Connecticut. less Mark Nielson, Assistant Director of Naugatuck Valley Council of Government, speaks during a discussion that was held at the New Milford Town Hall on Monday, March 20, 2017 about future trail growth in Western ... more Mark Nielson, Assistant Director of Naugatuck Valley Council of Government, speaks during a discussion that was held at the New Milford Town Hall on Monday, March 20, 2017 about future trail growth in Western Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Sat
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC