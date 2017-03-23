Students Ready For The Connecticut Spelling Bee Saturday In West Hartford
It's two days before the Connecticut Spelling Bee and Carmen Arace Intermediate School sixth-grader Jaden McFarlane said he was up late the night before studying his lists of words. Jaden is one of 37 Connecticut students in fourth through eighth grade competing in this weekend's statewide spelling bee.
Read more at The Hartford Courant.
