Stem The Exodus From Connecticut
If there were any lingering doubts about whether people were fleeing Greater Hartford, the U.S. Census Bureau has dispelled them: The Hartford metropolitan area, which includes Hartford, Middlesex and Tolland counties, was one of the biggest population losers in the nation last year. New Haven wasn't far behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC