State's School Rating System Includes Student Growth For First Time
For the first time, the state has released school and district accountability figures Tuesday that include a measure of how much students have grown academically on the state's standardized test from year to year. Educators often say that academic growth - a child's progress from year to year-is far more important than a child's test score in a given year because a growth calculation gives a clearer picture of whether progress is being made.
