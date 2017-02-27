State's School Rating System Includes...

State's School Rating System Includes Student Growth For First Time

15 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

For the first time, the state has released school and district accountability figures Tuesday that include a measure of how much students have grown academically on the state's standardized test from year to year. Educators often say that academic growth - a child's progress from year to year-is far more important than a child's test score in a given year because a growth calculation gives a clearer picture of whether progress is being made.

