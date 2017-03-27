St. Baldrick's fundraiser rolls on at Westport Family YMCA
William LeBrando, 2 1/2 and from New Milford, gets the clippers for the first time from Hair Studio owner William Zane, as he smiles at his mom during the Team Brent St. Baldrick's event on Sunday at the Westport Family YMCA. More than 200 people came through and had the hair cut for the event, it is the top fundraising event in Connecticut, having raised more than $3 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC