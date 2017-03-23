Southwest Conn. to escape most of gyp...

Southwest Conn. to escape most of gypsy moth damage

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Darien News-Review

In this June 1, 2016 photo, a gypsy moth caterpillar crawls on a leaf in Plainfield, Conn. Last year's dry spring, coupled with the recent stretch of dry weather, is being blamed for the resurgence of the caterpillar across parts of southern New England.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport 1 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar 18 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 16 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb 26 spud 5
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,814,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC