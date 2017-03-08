Snow brings school delays; tough commute looms
With snow already falling across most of southwest Connecticut, schools are closed and roads have been treated for what will likely be an rough AM commute. This is not a major snowstorm - just 2 to 4 inches is expected before it winds down around noon - but it's the first snow we've had in about a month.
