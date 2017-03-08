Snow brings school delays; tough comm...

Snow brings school delays; tough commute looms

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

With snow already falling across most of southwest Connecticut, schools are closed and roads have been treated for what will likely be an rough AM commute. This is not a major snowstorm - just 2 to 4 inches is expected before it winds down around noon - but it's the first snow we've had in about a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 5
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb 26 spud 5
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC