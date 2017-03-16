Site names best nursing programs in Connecticut
RegisteredNursing.org ranked Connecticut's nursing schools to find the top ones in the state. The ranking was based on the quality of training, the affordability of a nursing degree, and the percentage of graduates who pass the registered nurse licensing examination.
