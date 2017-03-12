Sen. Murphy faults Donald Trump on di...

Sen. Murphy faults Donald Trump on dismissal of US attorneys

10 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Sen. Chris Murphy is criticizing President Donald Trump for the sudden dismissal of dozens of U.S. attorneys nationwide, including Deirdre Daly , the U.S. attorney for Connecticut. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday asked for the resignations of 46 United States attorneys, including Daly, who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

