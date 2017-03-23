SEEN: The 2017 Westport Penguin Plunge
The Westport Penguin Plunge was held at Compo Beach on March 25, 2017. The Penguin Plunge is the largest grassroots fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut.
