Scammers target tax preparers with last-minute phishing attacks
Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin Sullivan has issued a warning to tax preparers about phishing email scams seeking deposit updates for refunds. The attack is just one scam that capitalizes on the looming April 18 deadline of the 2017 tax season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC