Ride-hailing companies seeking Connecticut regulations again
This year's bill comes as 37 states and the District of Columbia have already created rules for Transportation Network Companies, or TNCs. But as in the past two legislative sessions, the state's taxi industry is voicing concerns about TNCs operating under different rules.
