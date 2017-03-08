Revelers flock to St. Patrick's Day parades despite the cold
Frigid temperatures didn't stop thousands of revelers from celebrating St. Patrick's Day at parades in southern New England. The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee 's 46th annual parade was held as scheduled in Hartford Saturday morning despite temperatures that only reached into the low 20s.
