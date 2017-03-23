Report: School superintendent's spending under investigation
The superintendent of the Connecticut Technical High School System reportedly spent $84,000 in taxpayer money for memberships for 1,300 local educators in a national group while she ran for election for a vice president's seat with the organization. The Hartford Courant reported Friday that Superintendent Nivea Torres bought the memberships for the nonprofit Association for Career and Technical Education in September.
