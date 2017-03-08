Region going green for St. Patrick's Day
March is one of the busiest times at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport. Kids who wear green socks on St. Patrick's Day will be admitted free of charge with a paying adult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC