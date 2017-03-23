Owner says Greenwich historic Landmark home has a soul
A seating area with fireplace inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich, Connecticut March 22, 2017 A seating area with fireplace inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich, Connecticut March 22, 2017 The dining room inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich, Connecticut March 22, 2017 The dining room inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich, Connecticut March 22, 2017 The stairway with custom hand painted wallpaper inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich, Connecticut March 22, 2017 The stairway with custom hand painted wallpaper inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich, Connecticut March 22, 2017 The library with exposed beams and a gas fireplace inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC