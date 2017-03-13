Overturned Car Blocks One Lane Of Merritt In Norwalk
A rollover crash was blocking one lane of the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk at midday on Wednesday, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash occurred on the Merritt Parkway northbound between Exit 40B and Exit 41, DOT said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC