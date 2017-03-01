Opinion: Why we can't wait - Race and the Care 4 Kids Program

According to the United Way of Connecticut, the agency that administers the Care 4 Kids program, 4,424 fewer children were being served in December 2016 than in August 2016 when the program closed to most new applicants. Families from cities like Bridgeport, Hartford, Waterbury and New Haven were hardest hit, with a combined 1,429 fewer children being served.

