Nursing home evacuated; 200 patients out, some on stretchers

18 hrs ago

A Connecticut nursing home has been evacuated because of a power problem, with patients leaving on stretchers and in wheelchairs. Officials say a sprinkler burst over the main electrical panel at the Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Haven on Monday night.

