Norwalk's Brien McMahon Ranks Among Top 100 High Schools In Connecticut

Eight high schools in Fairfield County are among the Top 10 in the state, according to the latest school rankings report from Niche.com. In its "2017 Best Public High Schools Report," Niche.com used a variety of factors, including SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider and reviews from students and parents for its rankings.

Chicago, IL

