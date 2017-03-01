Norwalk's Brien McMahon Ranks Among Top 100 High Schools In Connecticut
Eight high schools in Fairfield County are among the Top 10 in the state, according to the latest school rankings report from Niche.com. In its "2017 Best Public High Schools Report," Niche.com used a variety of factors, including SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider and reviews from students and parents for its rankings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan '17
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC