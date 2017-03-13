New Bipartisan Coalition Calls For Ac...

New Bipartisan Coalition Calls For Action on Education Funding

Read more: Ctnewsjunkie.com

A new nonprofit organization is trying in a bipartisan manner with "out of the box voices" to convey the urgency of coming up with a formula for how the state funds education. "There's an opportunity here in terms of interest," Amy Dowell, executive director of Fix the Formula CT, the new nonprofit, said Monday.

