National Popular Vote bill still alive, awaits House action
It's now up to the House of Representatives to act on legislation that would require Connecticut to join a group of states wanting to pool their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote. House members of the General Assembly's Government Administration and Elections Committee on Friday narrowly passed the bill on a partisan 8-7 vote.
