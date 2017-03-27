Natalie Pryce leads in October 2016 a Retail Academy class at The...
Natalie Pryce leads in October 2016 a Retail Academy class at The Workplace in Bridgeport, Conn. Average personal income in Connecticut rose 3 percent in 2016, a slower rate of growth than many states in the Northeast and nationally despite gains in jobs and stock prices.
